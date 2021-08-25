Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $70.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMNL stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.75. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

