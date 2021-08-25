LinkEye (LET) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. LinkEye has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $1.20 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LinkEye has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

