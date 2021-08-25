LiquidApps Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $18.97 million and $16,965.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

