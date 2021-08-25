Liquity (LQTY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $837,717.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.43 or 0.00011082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $49.16 million and approximately $837,717.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,033.85 or 1.00133352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.96 or 0.01029160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.97 or 0.06585799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,946 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

