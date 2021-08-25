Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0129

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $912.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,664.15 or 1.01254525 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 737,339,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

