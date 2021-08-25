Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,021 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 52,027.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD stock opened at $341.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

