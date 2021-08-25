Lithium (LITH) One Day Volume Hits $10.79 Million

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lithium has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $20.10 million and $10.79 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00125581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00156163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,546.17 or 1.00330316 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.25 or 0.01035939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.62 or 0.06563060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,639,501 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

