LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.20

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LondonMetric Property stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 257.60 ($3.37). 1,391,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 264.60 ($3.46). The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

