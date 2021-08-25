Loopring (LRC) One Day Volume Hits $250.13 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $623.33 million and $250.13 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00783632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,334,861 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

