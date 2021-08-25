Loser Coin (LOWB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $1.10 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00127008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00156181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.54 or 1.00073415 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.64 or 0.01031876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.48 or 0.06541549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

