Lossless Trading Down 25% This Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Lossless has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $3.38 million and $611,590.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00156041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,362.25 or 1.00224572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01047876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.55 or 0.06574696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.