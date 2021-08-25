Lossless Trading Down 33.4% This Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $3.30 million and $878,848.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,474.10 or 0.99891267 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.90 or 0.01005550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.85 or 0.06587694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

