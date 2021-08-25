Lua Swap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00053969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00782796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00101394 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

