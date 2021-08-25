Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $404.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $405.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $415.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

