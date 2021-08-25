Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Steven T. Clontz Acquires 5,000 Shares

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 15,066,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,870,247. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after buying an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after buying an additional 471,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,129,000 after buying an additional 1,785,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $194,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.