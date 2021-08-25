Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.76.

LITE stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,621 shares of company stock worth $1,550,663. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

