LunchMoney Price Tops $0.0029 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $359,414.06 and $3,596.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $381.00 or 0.00779171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00100779 BTC.

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

