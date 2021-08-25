Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$11.25

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$13.00 to C$11.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 30,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,296. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

