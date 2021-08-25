Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$11.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.17.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.12. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.