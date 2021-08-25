Lunes (LUNES) Market Cap Tops $2.72 Million

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunes has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $3,379.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunes has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Lunes Profile
Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lunes Coin Trading
