Lunyr (LUN) Market Cap Achieves $509,014.68

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $509,014.68 and approximately $5,821.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.00780864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00101740 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

