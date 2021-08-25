Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Lyft worth $38,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 772.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 697,037 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lyft by 28,996.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

