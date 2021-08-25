M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of M/I Homes worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHO. JMP Securities increased their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.