MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.14). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

MacroGenics stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 46,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,946. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

