Magna International (TSE:MG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$142.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MG stock traded up C$0.51 on Wednesday, hitting C$102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 69,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,437. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$57.42 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The firm has a market cap of C$30.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.58.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

