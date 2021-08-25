Magna International (TSE:MG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$142.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MG stock traded up C$0.51 on Wednesday, hitting C$102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 69,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,437. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$57.42 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The firm has a market cap of C$30.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.58.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.