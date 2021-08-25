MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Tops $3.53

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00007391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00156308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.57 or 1.00013393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.70 or 0.01023897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.05 or 0.06557043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.