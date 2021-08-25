Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.93. Main Thematic Innovation ETF shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 18,362 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

