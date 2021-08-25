ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Truist

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $122.61. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,882. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1,236.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,043 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,212,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 240.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,870,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,904 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,965,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 614.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,835 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.