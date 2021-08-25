ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Raised to $140.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.61. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,882. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $9,341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $9,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

