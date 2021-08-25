Manuel Bronstein Sells 1,790 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $161,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roblox stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.34. 7,410,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,101,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

