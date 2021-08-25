Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $15.14 on Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $15.14 or 0.00031637 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $368,104.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00775605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097555 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

