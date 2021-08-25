Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.65 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

MOZ has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.29.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.85. 56,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$692.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.61.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,887,433.40.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

