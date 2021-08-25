Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.98

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 12462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Several research firms have commented on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

