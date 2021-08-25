Marlin Hits Market Cap of $58.23 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $58.23 million and $15.32 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00122713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00155443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.10 or 0.99902412 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.78 or 0.01014223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.21 or 0.06585399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

