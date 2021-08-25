Marlin Market Capitalization Reaches $64.57 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $64.57 million and $34.35 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00123307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00156368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.52 or 1.00041740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.48 or 0.01029848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.21 or 0.06591743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

