Maro (MARO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.10 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $82.87 million and $12.10 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.00775939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00098985 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 947,909,988 coins and its circulating supply is 490,884,832 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

