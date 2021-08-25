Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

MARS stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 85.15 ($1.11). The company had a trading volume of 2,547,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,116. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 36.84 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £562.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

