Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

