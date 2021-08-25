Masari (MSR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,298.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $842,616.77 and approximately $1,298.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,660.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.81 or 0.06598401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $643.90 or 0.01323245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00364815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00130616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.34 or 0.00641874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00335815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00336528 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

