MASQ Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $154,987.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00126316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00157671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,918.51 or 1.00219000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.82 or 0.01048560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.62 or 0.06585761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,310,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

