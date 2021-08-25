Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $361.40. 88,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,772. The company has a market cap of $356.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.