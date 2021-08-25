Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Match Group worth $100,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Match Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.53.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

