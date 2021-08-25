Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.73 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 127.1% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00364031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

