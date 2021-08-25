Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Mattel worth $94,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mattel by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

