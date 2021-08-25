Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

