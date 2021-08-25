Mattern Capital Management LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $435.23 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $444.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.46.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

