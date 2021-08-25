Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,792 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $140.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

