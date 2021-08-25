Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 21,953 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,953 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

