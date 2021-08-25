Matthew Halliday Buys 3,688 Shares of Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) insider Matthew Halliday purchased 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$27.16 ($19.40) per share, with a total value of A$100,155.02 ($71,539.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Ampol’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Ampol’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.69%.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

