Matthew Joseph Sepe Sells 3,145 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lumentum stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,643. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

